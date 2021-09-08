88°
AT&T, Verizon lifting data limits for users affected by Hurricane Ida

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AT&T and Verizon are temporarily lifting data caps for users living in areas affected by Hurricane Ida. 

In wake of the storm, both cellular providers said they are waiving overage fees for users who do not already have unlimited data. AT&T said it would waive fees through Sep. 4, and Verizon said it was doin the same through Sep. 5.

Verizon said the following parishes would be covered: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Saint Bernard, Saint Charles, Saint James, Saint Tammany, St Helena, St John the Baptist, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana

Pearl River, Pike counties in Mississippi are also eligible, Verizon said.

AT&T did not say which parishes were included in its exemptions but began sending alerts to users Sunday night.

