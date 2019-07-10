81°
AT&T pulls 'Friends' from Netflix for its streaming service
NEW YORK (AP) - AT&T is pulling "Friends" from Netflix to beef up its own upcoming streaming service.
The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye.— Netflix US (@netflix) July 9, 2019
We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang ?
With new services launching, popular shows are splintering onto several different platforms. The wireless company, which owns the WarnerMedia entertainment business, also says its service will be called HBO Max.
It will launch in the spring of 2020. As the name suggests, it will contain HBO content, other video from the Warner Bros. studio and new series and movies that are exclusive to the service.
AT&T has not announced a price.
