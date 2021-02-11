At least 6 dead in Texas pileup involving more than 100 cars

FORT WORTH, Texas — At least six people are dead after pileup crash involving more than 100 cars on a busy Texas freeway as a winter storm dropped freezing rain in the southern United States.

Officials reported 65 people were hurt in the collision Interstate 35 near downtown Fort Worth. Thirty-six of them were taken to hospitals.

Police also set up a reunification center for family members at a community center.

Update on incident below out in #FortWorth, it is STILL closed. If you're stuck in traffic or this is part of your morning commute, you'll likely be stuck for a while. This is involving several individuals and vehicles. ALT routes below. @News8Daybreak @wfaa #Iamup #DFWTraffic https://t.co/pEJxvSM4Ye pic.twitter.com/ghLWOu8fw0 — TasharaTakesTexas (@TasharaParker) February 11, 2021

Farther south, in Austin, more than two dozen vehicles were involved in a pileup on an icy road, and one person was injured, emergency officials said.

Elsewhere, ice storm warnings were in effect from Arkansas to Kentucky, while another winter storm was predicted to bring snow to Mid-Atlantic states, the National Weather Service said.