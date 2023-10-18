At least 3 people hurt after major wreck leaves truck mangled along Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE - Three people were rushed to a hospital after a pickup truck seemingly wrapped itself around a utility pole along Scenic Highway.

The crash was reported around noon Wednesday near the Scenic-Airline Highway interchange. Photos from the scene show one truck upside down and bent in half after it struck a wooden utility pole.

Another truck was seen damaged a short distance from the crash scene. It's unclear what caused the initial wreck.

This is a developing story.