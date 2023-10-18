77°
Latest Weather Blog
At least 3 people hurt after major wreck leaves truck mangled along Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - Three people were rushed to a hospital after a pickup truck seemingly wrapped itself around a utility pole along Scenic Highway.
The crash was reported around noon Wednesday near the Scenic-Airline Highway interchange. Photos from the scene show one truck upside down and bent in half after it struck a wooden utility pole.
Another truck was seen damaged a short distance from the crash scene. It's unclear what caused the initial wreck.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Video shows deputy punching handcuffed suspect
-
3 children dead after house fire in New Orleans home - Police...
-
Former and current DCFS employees highlight rough working conditions during Tuesday meeting
-
Truck on fire at I-10 and I-12 split
-
Nearly 2 months after losing his job, still no charges against EBR...