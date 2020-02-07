At least 200 infected with Norovirus after visiting Lake Charles casino

LAKE CHARLES, La.- At least 200 people were infected with Norovirus after visiting L'Auberge Casino last weekend.

The virus outbreak is spreading in the Calcasieu and Vernon Parishes, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The virus is a highly contagious type of gastrointestinal illness, r stomach virus, that is easily spread from person to person. Often mistaken for the stomach flu, the norovirus is not related to influenza.

People of all ages can contract the virus in several ways including:

Having direct contact with an ill person, such as by caring for them or sharing food or utensils with them

Touching contaminated surfaces and then putting your hands in your mouth

Consuming contaminated food or water

“People with norovirus can easily spread the illness from the moment they begin experiencing symptoms to several days after they recover,” said Dr. Frank Welch, immunization director for the Louisiana Department of Health. “Some people can continue to spread norovirus for up to three weeks. There are no medications to prevent norovirus, which is why frequent handwashing is your best protection.”

Symptoms of the norovirus typically begin 24 to 48 hours after being infected and usually, last two days include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Headache

Body aches

A run-down feeling

Mild fever

To prevent spreading the illness, the Louisiana Department of Health reccomends the following: