Astros fire assistant GM over clubhouse incident with reporters

1 hour 22 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, October 24 2019 Oct 24, 2019 October 24, 2019 3:58 PM October 24, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Houston Chronicle
HOUSTON (AP) - The Astros have fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman for directing inappropriate comments at female reporters following Houston's pennant-winning victory over the New York Yankees.
  
The team released a statement Thursday that said Taubman's conduct did not reflect the organization's values "and we believe this is the most appropriate course of action."
  
Taubman has previously apologized for using language that was "unprofessional and inappropriate" in the clubhouse following the victory. Sports Illustrated reported he repeatedly yelled toward a group of female reporters about closer Roberto Osuna, who was suspended for 75 games last year for violating MLB's domestic violence policy before being traded from Toronto to the Astros.
  
Taubman shouted "Thank God we got Osuna!" according to SI, which said he made similar remarks several times, punctuating them with a profanity.
