Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

ASSUMPTION — The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office warned residents of a phone scam taking place in the parish on Sunday.

According to the sheriff's office, a person allegedly claiming to be John Stevens, an employee of the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, is calling residents, saying that a relative is in jail.

The scammer then advises victims to send money through Zelle to have their loved ones released.

The sheriff's office said that it does not attempt to collect any funds by phone for any purpose.

Deputies urge anyone who receives a call of this nature to report it to the sheriff's office at 985-369-2912.