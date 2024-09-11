72°
Assumption Parish reports damage from Hurricane Francine

Wednesday, September 11 2024
NAPOLEONVILLE — Damage was reported Wednesday in Assumption Parish as Hurricane Francine made landfall.

A tree was downed in Belle Rose.

A downed line along La. 1 in Napoleonville.

