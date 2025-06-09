85°
Assumption Parish inmate now faces charges for attacking corrections employee
NAPOLEONVILLE - An inmate at the Assumption Parish detention facility now faces additional charges after he allegedly attacked an employee there.
Jamon Davis, 20, was rebooked for battery charges late Saturday night. Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said one of the facility's corrections officers was "viciously attacked" by Davis while they were trying to put him back into his cell.
Video also captured the incident, deputies said.
Davis was booked for battery of a correctional facility employee, aggravated second-degree battery, taking contraband to/from a penal institution, illegal carrying of weapons (a self-made shank, deputies specified), simple escape and simple battery of the infirmed.
