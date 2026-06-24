Assumption Parish deputies arrest New Orleans man on cyberstalking, terrorizing charges

NAPOLEONVILLE – Assumption Parish deputies have arrested a New Orleans man on felony terrorizing and cyberstalking charges.

Deputies began investigating 34-year-old Bruce Anthony Charles on June 16 after receiving a complaint from a woman who said Charles had threatened her.

Charles and the victim had previously been in a relationship together, deputies noted, and Charles' threats were to the woman, her child and her fiancé.

Deputies added that Charles has a history of violence.

Deputies arrested Charles on Tuesday and booked him into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on two counts of terrorizing, as well as one count each of cyberstalking and harassment via telephone communications.