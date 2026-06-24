89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Assumption Parish deputies arrest New Orleans man on cyberstalking, terrorizing charges

1 hour 38 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, June 24 2026 Jun 24, 2026 June 24, 2026 10:49 AM June 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NAPOLEONVILLE – Assumption Parish deputies have arrested a New Orleans man on felony terrorizing and cyberstalking charges.

Deputies began investigating 34-year-old Bruce Anthony Charles on June 16 after receiving a complaint from a woman who said Charles had threatened her. 

Charles and the victim had previously been in a relationship together, deputies noted, and Charles' threats were to the woman, her child and her fiancé. 

Deputies added that Charles has a history of violence. 

Deputies arrested Charles on Tuesday and booked him into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on two counts of terrorizing, as well as one count each of cyberstalking and harassment via telephone communications. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days