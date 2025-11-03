Assisted living employee accused of stealing more than $2,000 from resident paralyzed by Alzheimer's

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge assisted living employee was arrested after allegedly stealing more than $2,000 from a resident paralyzed by Alzheimer's.

On Sept. 4, a woman contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office after she noticed several checks being fraudulently written on her mother's bank account, according to arrest records.

Her mother, a resident of Holly Court Assisted Living and Memory Care, is paralyzed from Alzheimer's.

The checks were all written to Kelsianna Smith, 32, an employee of Holly Court Assisted Living and Memory Care, who allegedly wrote eight fraudulent checks from May 22 to Sept. 2 totaling $2,390 and deposited the money into two separate bank accounts, according to arrest records.

Smith was fired after the company learned of the theft.

She was arrested for exploitation of the infirmed, theft, forgery and bank fraud.