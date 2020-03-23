76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension schools reinstating meal program at limited locations

4 hours 18 minutes ago Monday, March 23 2020 Mar 23, 2020 March 23, 2020 4:40 PM March 23, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE - The Ascension Parish School System is reinstating its student meals program for the rest of the week but in a more limited capacity.  

Breakfast and a hot lunch can be picked up at either Donaldsonville High School or East Ascension High School from Tuesday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. until noon. The school system says it will have a limited number of meals and serve them on a first-come, first-serve basis. 

School officials say the locations have been narrowed down to better ensure the sites are following health protocols. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days