76°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension schools reinstating meal program at limited locations
DONALDSONVILLE - The Ascension Parish School System is reinstating its student meals program for the rest of the week but in a more limited capacity.
Breakfast and a hot lunch can be picked up at either Donaldsonville High School or East Ascension High School from Tuesday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. until noon. The school system says it will have a limited number of meals and serve them on a first-come, first-serve basis.
School officials say the locations have been narrowed down to better ensure the sites are following health protocols.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Zachary resident speaks out after positive coronavirus test
-
Healing Place Church provides meals to those without
-
Coronavirus cluster identified at Ascension Parish nursing home
-
Shelters fostering animals during COVID-19 social restrictions
-
EBR Coroner livestreams COVID-19 update, addresses most recent virus-related deaths