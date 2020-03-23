Ascension schools reinstating meal program at limited locations

DONALDSONVILLE - The Ascension Parish School System is reinstating its student meals program for the rest of the week but in a more limited capacity.

Breakfast and a hot lunch can be picked up at either Donaldsonville High School or East Ascension High School from Tuesday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. until noon. The school system says it will have a limited number of meals and serve them on a first-come, first-serve basis.

School officials say the locations have been narrowed down to better ensure the sites are following health protocols.