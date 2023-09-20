Ascension schools give update on possible bus strike Wednesday morning: Thousands of students affected

ASCENSION PARISH - Over 2,000 students were affected by a bus driver strike Wednesday morning.

Automated phone calls were placed to thousands of families at about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday night, and a notice was placed on the school district web and social media sites.

Earlier Tuesday evening, officials took what they called an "important step" toward addressing a major bus driver concern—the lack of air conditioning on buses.

The district voted to authorize a "request for proposals"—a solicitation of bids from companies that could take on the project.

An updated statement sent out Wednesday morning said schools were working to accommodate the students affected, but that 75% of routes were running normally.

Here is the full statement from Ascension Parish Schools:

The latest information we have reported from our schools indicates that 75% of our buses are running their routes this morning. We are working with our bus drivers and the coaches who can drive buses to provide transportation for the estimated 2,340 students who are impacted. We appreciate the patience and support of our parents this morning.