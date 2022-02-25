Ascension school employee booked in child rape investigation

GONZALES - An employee at an Ascension Parish middle school was booked Thursday night on charges tied to a child rape investigation.

Heather French was booked as an accessory after the fact to two counts of first-degree rape involving a child under the age of 13 and for failure to report the commission of felonies, according to Ascension jail records.

Ascension Public Schools lists French as a paraprofessional at Galvez Middle School and a "support person of the year" for the 2020-2021 school year. Officials said the allegations did not originate from the school.

French was arrested after another suspect, Douglas Decuir, was charged in the same case. Decuir was indicted in September on charges of first-degree rape, child pornography, indecent behavior with juveniles, obstruction of justice and inciting a felony, according to the sheriff's office.

Court records said the children involved are currently 11 and 14 years old, respectively.

Decuir pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity back in January, and two court-appointed doctors are scheduled to evaluate him.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details on the alleged crimes.

The school system released the following statement after WBRZ reported the arrest Friday morning.

Dear Galvez Middle Parents and Guardians,

We were informed that a Galvez Middle School paraprofessional was arrested last night. It is part of a Gonzales Police Department investigation that did not originate at our school. The employee is not on campus today, and we will take appropriate action in working with law enforcement on their investigation.



We understand this causes concerns from our parents and community, and we want you to know that the safety and security of our students are of the utmost importance. Please do not hesitate to reach out if you have specific concerns about your child, but please be aware that we are limited in what we know and can share as it is a law enforcement investigation.