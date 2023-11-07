Ascension Parish School Board approves redistricting maps, stipend for employees

DONALDSONVILLE - After months of controversy, the Ascension Parish School Board approved a new redistricting map Tuesday night.

The school board quickly voted and decided on map SP1 (revised) that was approved by their strategic planning committee Wednesday.

During the meeting on Tuesday, parents as well as school board members seemed to agree that SP1 (revised) was the best solution for the students and their families. The vote went by in a matter of minutes, which has not been the case with previous meetings about the redistricting. Leading up to Tuesday, finding a consensus was difficult.

When the school board announced that Prairieville High would open due to overpopulation, some parents were frustrated that their children had to leave the schools they liked to go someplace else.

School board members said the decisions made Tuesday night are a success for the district.

Also during the meeting, school board members approved stipends for each teacher and district employee. Full-time employees will receive $1,500 and employees who started after Oct. 3 will receive $750. The money comes from the school system's general fund.

The new map will go into effect next school year when Prairieville High School opens.