Ascension Parish says plans for La. 929, La. 930 roundabout project no longer moving forward

GONZALES — The Ascension Parish government says that its plans with a contractor for a roundabout at the intersection of La. 929 and La. 930 are no longer moving forward.

The cancellation, announced Monday, came after "careful evaluation of the project status and construction progress," government officials said. They added that they have ended their contract with the project's contractor and were moving in a different direction to complete the project.

The roundabout was already under construction at the time of the cancellation of the contract, with two other roundabouts in Gonzales also being worked on at the same time.

The parish government said it will work with state officials and project teams to assess what work still needs to be done to reopen the intersection as quickly as possible while developing a plan to finish construction.

"Our priority is making sure this intersection is safe, functional, and completed in a way that best serves our residents," Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said. "We understand residents have experienced inconvenience during construction, and we are committed to moving this project forward responsibly and transparently."