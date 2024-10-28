Ascension Parish man arrested in St. Mary Parish on DWI, careless operation of boat charges

MORGAN CITY — An Ascension Parish man was arrested by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents for driving a boat in Bayou Hawkins while intoxicated.

Val Saurage, 55, was arrested for DWI and careless operation of a watercraft on Oct. 20, agents said.

Agents said they saw Saurage trying to get the boat unstuck from the marsh and when they tried to help him, they learned that he lost control of the boat in a curve and ran it aground.

While they were helping him free the boat, agents said they noticed the man was impaired and he was booked into the St. Mary Parish Jail.

Anyone cited for a DWI will lose their driver's license and boating privileges. A first-offense DWI carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail. Careless operation of a watercraft brings up to a $300 fine and 30 days in jail, agents added.