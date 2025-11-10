46°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish hosts Veterans Day Parade
ASCENSION - Veterans Day celebrations kicked off early in Ascension Parish with its annual Veterans Day Parade.
The event showed support for local veterans as the community gathered to participate in the festivities.
People lined the streets as firetrucks and dance teams passed by to show their gratitude for those who've served our country.
Trending News
Veterans Day is on Tuesday, Nov.11.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Senate takes first step toward ending the government shutdown
-
Nonprofit animal shelter in St. Helena Parish faces closure without community support
-
1,500 Entergy customers near Perkins Rowe out of power Sunday night
-
EBR Public Defender's office says proposed budget cuts could be detrimental to...
-
Juvenile hurt in shooting along North 35th Street on Sunday night