Ascension Parish homeowners can expect a decrease in homeowners insurance after parish fire rating improved

ASCENSION PARISH - Fire District 1 in Ascension Parish improved their fire rating score from a five to a four, which can decrease homeowners insurance for residents.

Rankings go from one to ten with ten being the worst and one being the best.

The Insurance Association of Louisiana visits district fire stations about once every 3 years to rate their performance scores based on certain criteria such as manpower, equipment, training, and water supply.

Ascension Parish has had a grade of five for the last few years even with only unpaid, volunteer firefighters.

"Anytime you can be in the middle, and you have no paid firemen, and you have no parish-wide water, and you have a class rating of a five, it's very impressive," James Leblanc with Ascension Fire Department, said.

Fire District 1 protects all cities outside the city of Gonzales such as, Hillaryville, St. Amant, Galvez, and Geismar.

"I want the public to understand and realize that these young men and women are volunteers. They give up their time. In essence, they are risking their lives to protect your property," Nat Stephens, Fire Chief of Geismar Fire Department, said.

On average, homeowners can expect to see a decrease of 7.2% on their homeowners insurance.