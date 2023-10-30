63°
Ascension Parish deputies searching for man allegedly connected to Sunday shooting in Donaldsonville
DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder after a reported shooting on Sunday.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Allen Sanders Jr.—who also goes by Allen "Bleed" McBride—is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.
The shooting happened on Sunday along Riverview Complex in Donaldsonville. Deputies did not provide further information about the shooting.
Sanders is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the APSO at (225) 621-4636 or CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.
