Ascension Parish deputies arrest 2 men accused of Gonzales drive-by shooting

GONZALES — Ascension Parish deputies arrested two men connected to a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this month in Gonzales.

According to deputies, the shooting happened on March 11 around 2 a.m. at a home on West Mill Grove Drive. Deputies said that two vehicles were damaged by the gunfire, but neither was occupied.

Deputies later identified the suspect vehicle as a car driven by 21-year-old Brock Burgess, with passenger 21-year-old Caden Holland believed to be the shooter. Deputies believe that the shooting was targeted.

Both men were arrested on charges of drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons, obstruction of justice and aggravated damage to property.

Holland was arrested on March 20 and posted a $275,000 bond on March 23, while Burgess was booked on March 19 and remains behind bars pending a $225,000 bond.