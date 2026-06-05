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Ascension Parish Council votes to rezone part of Woodstock Plantation

24 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, June 05 2026 Jun 5, 2026 June 05, 2026 3:16 PM June 05, 2026 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE — The Ascension Parish Council voted to rezone part of the Woodstock Plantation from conservation to heavy industrial on Thursday, according to a report by The Advocate

MR Engineering and Surveying LLC applied for the rezoning in 2024, with the land planned to be used as a laydown area to support unloading from a nearby facility. 

Two residents at the meeting were opposed to the decision, with one urging the council to ponder the impact of industrial expansion on nearby communities.

The resident said that Donaldsonville is not a big place and brought up concerns that industrial expansion could have negative impacts on the people and the land within the community.

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The Woodstock Plantation, which is in the West Bank Industrial Overlay Zone, was previously used for sugarcane production.

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