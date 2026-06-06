Ascension Parish closes waterways until further notice due to rising water

GONZALES — Officials in Ascension Parish announced on Saturday that all waterways throughout the parish are closed due to rising water levels.

The closures come as hazardous conditions enter the area, including high water, strong currents, floating debris and reduced visibility.

Residents are urged to avoid waterways and remain aware as conditions continue to be monitored.

Livingston Parish also closed its waterways on Saturday morning following a proclamation of emergency by Parish President Randy Delatte, as several low-lying areas near waterways began to flood due to the rising water.