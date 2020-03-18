Ascension Parish: 26-year-old struck and killed while trying to change a tire

SORRENTO - Louisiana State Police say a tragic crash in Ascension Parish resulted in a 26-year-old man's death.

The fatal incident took place Tuesday, March 17, shortly before 5 p.m.

Police say Darius Davis and two others were in a Chevrolet Tahoe, headed eastbound on I-10 when they got a flat tire.

So, when they were just west of LA Hwy 22, they stopped on the right-hand shoulder to change the tire.

But as the three were attempting to change the tire, the driver of a Ford F-250 who was also headed eastbound, swerved off-road and hit Davis, his two companions, and their SUV.

Davis sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, his two companions suffered moderate wounds and were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Ford F-250, a 28-year-old named Jordan Waddell, was not injured by the crash and police say he showed no signs of impairment.

Waddell was arrested and booked into Ascension Parish Prison on one count of negligent homicide, two counts of negligent injuring, and one count of careless operation.

Police are still investigating the crash.