Ascension opens Lamar Dixon, Donaldsonville dumpsters to public for debris from Hurricane Francine

GONZALES — As Hurricane Francine's effects linger, Ascension Parish has opened multiple dumpsters to the public for vegetation debris.

Residents can drop off unbagged vegetation debris like tree limbs only from the storm into dumpsters at the Ashland Road entrance to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

The Ascension Parish Government is also opening a drop-off site on the West Bank side of the parish at the La La Regira Baseball Complex at 725 Church Street in Donaldsonville. This drop-off site opens on Saturday at 9 a.m.

The dumpsters are available from dawn until dusk, the parish said.