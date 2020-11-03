55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension officials search for man wanted on attempted murder charges

2 hours 55 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, November 03 2020 Nov 3, 2020 November 03, 2020 7:01 AM November 03, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - As of Monday, November 2, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is actively searching for a man wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials say the wanted man is named Michael Leblanc and anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is urged to contact the APSO at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the APSO's anonymous tip line or to Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). 

To be eligible for a cash reward, callers must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days