Ascension man claiming to be with the 'government' arrested in bizarre police impersonation case

ST. CHARLES PARISH - A man from Ascension Parish is charged in an unrelated case of police officer impersonation on interstates in the suburbs of New Orleans.

Peyton Oubre, 23, of Prairieville, was arrested for impersonating a police officer after an incident Saturday.

Sheriff's deputies in St. Charles said Oubre chased a vehicle from Jefferson Parish until a crash on I-310. Oubre was driving an Audi equipped with emergency lights, deputies said.

Investigators said Oubre confessed to giving chase because the other vehicle was being operated in a reckless manner. Oubre said he worked for the "government" but did not specify what agency, the sheriff's office said.

"When questioned about what government or where he worked specifically he was unable to provide specifics," the sheriff's office told WWL radio in New Orleans.

Oubre had a gun and handcuffs in his vehicle, deputies said, but there is no record of him being employed by any law enforcement or governmental agencies.

Authorities said this case is unrelated to other cases believed to be connected of impersonation in St. Charles and East Feliciana parishes.

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz