Ascension man arrested for uploading child sexual abuse material - No bond set

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies arrested a man for 15 counts of pornography involving juveniles after an investigation that started in June.

In June, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a tip about 32-year-old Mylon Schexnider.

A search found that Schexnider uploaded multiple videos of child sexual abuse material online.

He was arrested on July 31 for nine counts of pornography involving juveniles under 13 and six counts of pornography involving juveniles.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and his bond has not been set.