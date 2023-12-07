Ascension library system launching program to help adults earn high school diplomas

GONZALES — The Ascension Parish Library system is setting up online coursework so adults who don't have a high school diploma and work toward earning one.

The library said Thursday it would offer the Excel Adult High School program to people age 21 and over beginning next month.

"Connecting our residents with educational support leads to skill and workforce development," Carrie Goodall, the library's assistant director, said in a statement. She said it was an opportunity for some Ascension Parish residents to "rewriter their future."

The Ascension Economic Development Corp. said that, in 2020, 10.4 percent of Ascension Parish adults did not have a high school diploma.

Attendance is limited; participants must live in Ascension Parish and have a local library card.

Coursework is entirely online, and students have 24 months to complete their work.

The application period opens Jan. 8. Questions should be directed to AdultHS@myapl.org