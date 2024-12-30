50°
Ascension deputies searching for person who allegedly led high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle, fled
GEISMAR — The Ascension Sheriff's Office said they are searching for a person who allegedly led a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle and fled Sunday morning.
Officials say the driver was riding down Highway 73 around 5:30 a.m. in a white Buick when a deputy unit got behind them. The Buick sped away down Highway 74 onto Airline Highway where the driver ditched the vehicle and fled. Deputies say the white Buick was a stolen vehicle.
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said they had received calls about vehicle burglaries in the area.
The suspect has not been found and no arrests have been made at this time.
