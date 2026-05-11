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Ascension deputies respond to reported home invasion on Mother's Day involving man with several warrants

58 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, May 11 2026 May 11, 2026 May 11, 2026 1:28 PM May 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brittany Weiss

PRAIRIEVILLE - Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies responded to a reported home invasion on Mother's Day involving a man who has several warrants out for his arrest.

Deputies say they responded to a home on Autumn Drive in Prairieville. When they got there, they spoke with the victim and a witness who identified the suspect as Taylor Sharkey, 33, of Amite. Sharkey is a former boyfriend of the victim who had an active restraining order against him.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle traveling westbound on La. 42, and they attempted a traffic stop.

The suspect initially appeared to cooperate but suddenly sped away, leading deputies on a brief pursuit. Sharkey lost control of his vehicle, crashing into a ditch and suffered moderate injuries.

He is currently in the hospital, and once he's released, he will be arrested for several charges, including home invasion, violation of a protective order, improper telephone communications, stalking, aggravated flight from an officer and various traffic violations.

On Monday, 2 On Your Side was contacted by the owner of the vehicle that was involved in the wreck. That person says Sharkey stole her vehicle from a body shop in Denham Springs. WBRZ is waiting to learn more from Livingston Parish deputies.

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Earlier this year, WBRZ reported that Sharkey was arrested in connection with a theft investigation at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Livingston Parish.

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