Ascension deputies arrest convicted felon on new charges

UPDATE: According to the sheriff's office, Cody Dixon was located and arrested. He will be booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

ASCENSION PARISH - Sheriff's deputies are looking for a convicted felon suspected of committing several more crimes.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office shared a picture of 26-year-old Cody Dixon on Monday. According to the sheriff's office, he's wanted on charges including aggravated assault with a firearm, damage to property, theft, and illegal carrying of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information on Dixon's whereabouts is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636.