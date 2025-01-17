60°
Ascension council member resigns, Secretary of State's office says

1 hour 7 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, January 17 2025 Jan 17, 2025 January 17, 2025 5:24 PM January 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard
Via: Facebook

PRAIRIEVILLE — An Ascension Parish Council member for District 11 resigned on Friday, according to the Secretary of State. 

Michael Mason said he had accepted a new job that required him to relocate. 

"Serving the residents of District 11 has been one of the greatest honors of my professional life. I am deeply thankful for the trust and support I have received from my constituents, colleagues and the dedicated staff who work tirelessly to ensure the success and progress of our community," Mason said. 

According to the Ascension Parish Home Rule Charter, the council has 60 days to order a special election to replace Mason. 

