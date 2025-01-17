60°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension council member resigns, Secretary of State's office says
PRAIRIEVILLE — An Ascension Parish Council member for District 11 resigned on Friday, according to the Secretary of State.
Michael Mason said he had accepted a new job that required him to relocate.
"Serving the residents of District 11 has been one of the greatest honors of my professional life. I am deeply thankful for the trust and support I have received from my constituents, colleagues and the dedicated staff who work tirelessly to ensure the success and progress of our community," Mason said.
According to the Ascension Parish Home Rule Charter, the council has 60 days to order a special election to replace Mason.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Marathon preparations in full swing ahead of this weekend's run
-
Louisiana Marathon preparations in full swing ahead of this weekend's run
-
Capital One says payments, deposits could be delayed due to system issues
-
Freshman LSU QB involved in on-campus wreck early Thursday morning
-
'Mr. Prada' indicted in killing of Baton Rouge therapist
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball hosts First Pitch Banquet ahead of the start of the...
-
Zachary High rolls in the second half to defeat Madison Prep, 67-53
-
Two freshmen are playing a big role for LSU Gymnastics
-
Cam Carter helps lead LSU to first SEC win of the season
-
LSU swim team dominates Loyola in dual meet