Ascension asking residents to report lingering power outages

Ascension Parish officials are asking residents still being affected by outages to report ongoing outages in their area.

Parish President Clint Cointment said on Tuesday that the parish government has set up an online form for Ascension residents to report areas still without power. That form can be found here.

Those who can't report online can call the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200.

“Let’s be clear here: this is to ensure that power companies do not miss even one resident,”

President Cointment said in a statement. “It won’t expedite their restoration.”

While most of the parish has had electricity restored, Entergy is still reporting more than 3,000 of its customers in the area are without power.