Latest Weather Blog
As season start draws near, LSU Baseball earns top spot in preseason poll
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team is once again ranked atop the 2026 Perfect Game Baseball preseason poll as the start of their season draws closer.
The latest ranking is the second time in four seasons that Jay Johnson's Tigers earned the top spot of a preseason poll and comes on the heels of the program's second national title in three years.
Last year, the Tigers won the program's eighth national championship after beginning the season ranked No. 2.
LSU will start the 2026 season on February 13 in the afternoon against Milwaukee at Alex Box Stadium.
The Tigers will return seven returning position players with starting experience from last season's championship team, and they will welcome 20 newcomers to the program, including eleven transfer players.
“We’re always very intentional about what we do, how we do it, and then helping players take the next step forward,” Johnson said during the fall. “What I like so far is how our returning players, like Derek Curiel, Jake Brown, Steven Milam, Chris Stanfield, those guys are leading this team. Zac Cowan, Casan Evans, Cade Arrambide, William Schmidt – there are so many guys returning that played a part in the 2025 National Championship, and it’s given us a really good foundation of how to work, and how we roll."
LSU is one of nine Southeastern Conference teams appearing in the Perfect Game 2026 preseason Top 25, along with No. 3 Tennessee, No. 4 Arkansas, No. 6 Mississippi State, No. 8 Texas, No. 10 Auburn, No. 12 Florida, No. 15 Georgia and No. 19 Vanderbilt.
Trending News
2026 Perfect Game Baseball Preseason Poll
Rank Team
1 LSU
2 Georgia Tech
3 Tennessee
4 Arkansas
5 UCLA
6 Mississippi State
7 Oregon State
8 Texas
9 Florida State
10 Auburn
11 TCU
12 Florida
13 Oregon
14 Virginia
15 Georgia
16 Louisville
17 Coastal Carolina
18 North Carolina
19 Vanderbilt
20 Clemson
21 UC Santa Barbara
22 NC State
23 Southern Miss
24 Miami
25 East Carolina
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person taken to hospital after South 15th Street shooting early Thursday...
-
Movies at Manship brings classic films, private screenings to downtown theater this...
-
New Orleans-based law firm McGlinchey Stafford closing its doors after more than...
-
Attorney for Rob Reiner's son resigns but says his client is not...
-
State Police issues Silver Alert for 76-year-old New Orleans woman
Sports Video
-
Kellen Moore and Mickey Loomis reflect on 2025 Saints season
-
Southern's leading rusher will return for 2026 season
-
LSU adds three transfers from Florida on Wednesday
-
Kim Mulkey debut's weekly radio show at TJ Ribs for 2025-26 season
-
LSU men's basketball can't survive sluggish first half to beat South Carolina