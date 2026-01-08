As season start draws near, LSU Baseball earns top spot in preseason poll

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team is once again ranked atop the 2026 Perfect Game Baseball preseason poll as the start of their season draws closer.

The latest ranking is the second time in four seasons that Jay Johnson's Tigers earned the top spot of a preseason poll and comes on the heels of the program's second national title in three years.

Last year, the Tigers won the program's eighth national championship after beginning the season ranked No. 2.

LSU will start the 2026 season on February 13 in the afternoon against Milwaukee at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers will return seven returning position players with starting experience from last season's championship team, and they will welcome 20 newcomers to the program, including eleven transfer players.

“We’re always very intentional about what we do, how we do it, and then helping players take the next step forward,” Johnson said during the fall. “What I like so far is how our returning players, like Derek Curiel, Jake Brown, Steven Milam, Chris Stanfield, those guys are leading this team. Zac Cowan, Casan Evans, Cade Arrambide, William Schmidt – there are so many guys returning that played a part in the 2025 National Championship, and it’s given us a really good foundation of how to work, and how we roll."

LSU is one of nine Southeastern Conference teams appearing in the Perfect Game 2026 preseason Top 25, along with No. 3 Tennessee, No. 4 Arkansas, No. 6 Mississippi State, No. 8 Texas, No. 10 Auburn, No. 12 Florida, No. 15 Georgia and No. 19 Vanderbilt.

2026 Perfect Game Baseball Preseason Poll

Rank Team

1 LSU

2 Georgia Tech

3 Tennessee

4 Arkansas

5 UCLA

6 Mississippi State

7 Oregon State

8 Texas

9 Florida State

10 Auburn

11 TCU

12 Florida

13 Oregon

14 Virginia

15 Georgia

16 Louisville

17 Coastal Carolina

18 North Carolina

19 Vanderbilt

20 Clemson

21 UC Santa Barbara

22 NC State

23 Southern Miss

24 Miami

25 East Carolina