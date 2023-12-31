As freezing days approach, here's some things to remember when it comes to heater safety

BATON ROUGE - Saturday morning, Storm Station Meteorologist Balin Rogers came out to a frosty windshield. Temperatures overnight got below freezing for the Livingston Parish resident.

Those freezing temps could be seen again several nights this week. That's why Baton Rouge Fire Department wants to remind everyone of several safety tips when using a space heater.

"We don't want to leave those space heaters unattended. I got a 3-foot area around them that I like to refer to as a no-no-no-zone. We don't want kids, no pets, and no flammable materials," Justin Hill said.

Earlier this week, a family of six was displaced after their couch caught fire due to a space heater. Last month, two homes were destroyed also because of a space heater.

Hill says another major important safety tip, do not plug a space heater into an extension cord.

"Just make sure they're plugged directly into the wall and we keep an area three feet around free of pets, flammable material and children. Turn them off if we leave the room," Hill said.

Other safety advice, do not use a stove or oven as the heating source. Make sure all smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are working.