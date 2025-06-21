94°
As College World Series Finals takes place, baseball fans visit Omaha's historic Old Market
OMAHA. Neb. - As the College World Series Finals approaches, college baseball fans visited one of Omaha's historic sites: the Old Market.
From cobblestone roads to brick buildings, this area in Omaha was built in the late 19th century and was home to produce dealers who sold groceries in the community.
In the past, the city has brought in over $100,000 in economic activity during the College World Series; much of that activity is spent in the heart of downtown at the market.
