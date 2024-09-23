As Assumption Parish kicks off sugarcane harvest, sheriff warns of foggy roads, heavy machinery

NAPOLEONVILLE — The sugarcane harvest begins Tuesday in Assumption Parish and surrounding areas, and officials are advising motorists to stay alert during the first few days of the harvest.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said that there will be an increase in machinery and cane haulers using the highways to transport their products to market over the next few days. Falcon said that drivers can also expect foggy conditions for the first few days of the harvest, asking all to practice extra caution.

"We wish all the motoring public, our residents and the farming community a safe and prosperous sugarcane harvest," Falcon said.

The harvest has already begun in West Baton Rouge Parish, whose officials issued a similar warning to motorists.