84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Arson ruled to be cause of apartment fire overnight Sunday

5 hours 21 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, July 17 2023 Jul 17, 2023 July 17, 2023 4:59 AM July 17, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Investigators found the cause of an apartment fire on Longfellow Drive to be arson. 

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews arrived at the apartment building shortly before midnight Sunday. The fire was coming from one of the empty units and was under control just minutes later. No damage was caused to any nearby buildings. 

Trending News

Investigators found the fire to be intentionally set. No arrests were made. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days