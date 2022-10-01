57°
Arrest made two weeks after 20-year-old found shot dead outside O'Neal apartment
BATON ROUGE - Deputies announced Friday morning an arrest had been made in a shooting that happened two weeks ago on Sept. 15.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said that it worked with the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force to investigate a shooting that left Erion Franklin, 20, dead in the courtyard area of an apartment complex on Yorkfield Drive off of O'Neal Lane.
The investigation led law enforcement to arrest Destin Brogan, 18, for the shooting death of Franklin.
Brogan admitted to deputies that he had shot Franklin during a narcotics transaction and then stole Franklin's handgun.
Deputies say Brogan was booked on one count of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
