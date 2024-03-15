71°
Latest Weather Blog
Arrest made in last month's fatal Denham Springs hit-and-run
DENHAM SPRINGS — State troopers arrested a man for last month's fatal hit-and-run Friday afternoon.
Timothy Bandy, 41, was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail Friday for negligent homicide, hit and run resulting in death, obstruction of justice and other traffic related offenses.
Trending News
Around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 24, Earl Jones, 46, was struck by a truck and killed while he was biking down LA-1026. Police identified Bandy as the driver of the truck.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
O'Hooligans Krewe ready to ride for Wearin' of the Green parade
-
Viral baseball team Savannah Bananas to face off against the Party Animals...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
CATS officially appoints interim leader as CEO
-
Man arrested for negligent homicide, allegedly driving at unsafe speeds during deadly...
Sports Video
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...
-
Walker girls basketball has sights set on first state title since 1977