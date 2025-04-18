87°
Arrest made after dog was shot, tied to tree and left to die

Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

MORGAN CITY - A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a dog and tying her to a tree, leaving her to die. 

A candlelight vigil was held earlier this month for Olive, the dog who was found tied to the tree full of bullet wounds. 

Olive was found by a passerby who called the police and an investigation began. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office found Gerard Leon Harris, 44, of Patterson as her owner. 

A warrant was obtained for Harris' arrest for one count of aggravated cruelty to animals. 

"Animal abuse is a crime against the defenseless. Those who commit these horrific acts will be arrested and prosecuted," said Sheriff Gary Driskell. 

Harris was booked and placed under a $20,000 bond. 

