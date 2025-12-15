Arrest in New Iberia linked to California bombing plot, FBI says; plan similar to New Orleans attack

NEW IBERIA — The FBI said Monday that agents had arrested a person in New Iberia who was affiliated with a group that planned a New Year's Eve bombing plot similar to one that killed 14 in New Orleans last January.

The FBI in Los Angeles on Monday announced the arrest of four people linked to the purported plot and said a fifth arrest had occurred in Louisiana. The bureau said in a statement later Monday that the person had been arrested in New Iberia on Saturday without incident. It said details would be released later by the U.S. Attorney's Office for western Louisiana.

The fifth person arrested was a part of the same extremist group tied to the New Year's Eve plot and considered "a considerable threat," though he was not part of the wider scheme.

The planned bombings in California were similar to last year's New Year's Day attack in New Orleans. Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42, placed bombs in coolers around the French Quarter and later drove around a barricade and hit New Year's Eve revelers on Bourbon Street. The bombs did not go off.

Those arrested Friday had plotted to bomb multiple U.S. companies on New Year’s Eve in Southern California. They were members of an extremist anti-capitalist and anti-government group known as the Turtle Island Liberation Front, a pro-Palestinian group.

The four suspects were arrested while testing explosives in the desert east of Los Angeles, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said during a news conference.

“They had everything they needed to make an operational bomb at that location,” he said.

In the criminal complaint, the four suspects named are Audrey Illeene Carroll, 30; Zachary Aaron Page, 32; Dante Gaffield, 24; and Tina Lai, 41. They are all from the Los Angeles area, Essayli said.

The plans were discussed both at an in-person meeting with members in Los Angeles and through an encrypted messaging app, Essayli said.

The suspects “all brought bomb-making components to the campsite, including various sizes of PVC pipes, suspected potassium nitrate, charcoal, charcoal powder, sulfur powder, and material to be used as fuses, among others,” the complaint states.