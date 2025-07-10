Arrest document details shooting that led to two arrests in three years

BATON ROUGE - Arrest documents released Wednesday night detailed a shooting that left a man dead in July 2022 and has led to two arrests in the three years since.

Demetris Parker, 23, and Deondrae Green, 26, were arrested Tuesday and in July 2023, respectively, for the shooting death of Delta Hunt in June 2022.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Avenue L on June 13, 2022. Hunt was on the scene with a gunshot wound to his head.

Police learned Hunt was arguing with Parker and Green about a separate shooting that happened in Jackson due to Hunt allegedly claiming responsibility for that homicide on social media. That argument reportedly led to the shooting.

Parker was arrested Tuesday for second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and possession of a firearm.