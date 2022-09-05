77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Armed suspect flees after shooting leaves one in critical condition

39 minutes ago Monday, September 05 2022 Sep 5, 2022 September 05, 2022 9:08 AM September 05, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a man believed to be armed and dangerous after he fled from an early-morning shooting that injured one.

The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported it is searching for Oliven Molina after a shooting on Thompson Drive in Hammond shortly before 1 a.m. Monday morning. Molina allegedly fired shots and critically injured one person.

Molina was last seen on West Yellow Water Road wearing an orange suit and blue jeans. 

Trending News

Anyone with information regarding Molina is encouraged to call the TPSO at (985) 345-6150.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days