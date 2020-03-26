Armed robbery reported on LSU campus Thursday

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Police Department responded to a reported armed robbery Thursday afternoon.

The crime was reported around 12:40 p.m. near the intersection of Highland Road and Aster Street. No other details about the incident were immediately available.

LSUPD: Reported Armed Robbery near the interseciton of Highland Rd and Aster St. Police are on scene, use caution if in the area. — LSU (@LSU) March 26, 2020

LSU's campus is currently closed as the university moves all of its courses online in response to the coronavirus.