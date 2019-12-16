Armed robber follows resident to their apartment, demands money at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE – Early Monday morning, a resident of a Siegen area apartment told authorities they were the target of an armed robbery.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sherriff’s Office say an armed suspect followed a resident of Bullrush Drive to their apartment and demanded their credit card and cell phone.

Authorities have not confirmed or denied whether the victim was injured during the robbery.

At the moment, details related to the incident are limited and will be provided as officials proceed with their investigation.