Armed man caught trying to burglarize cars in LSU parking lot

3 hours 38 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, March 02 2022 Mar 2, 2022 March 02, 2022 7:25 AM March 02, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested in a parking lot on LSU's campus after a police officer saw him trying to get into locked vehicles Tuesday.

The LSU Police Department said Vincent Darius, 24, had a concealed, loaded handgun when officers stopped him around 3 p.m. in the west parking lot along S Quad Drive. Arrest records said police stopped him after he was seen pulling on locked door handles in the lot. 

Police then learned Darius had no concealed carry permit and that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. 

He was also carrying multiple marijuana vape pens at the time, police said. 

Darius was booked on charges of illegal carrying of weapons, violating a firearm-free zone and simple possession of marijuana. 

