Argument led to triple shooting on Highland Road Tuesday night
BATON ROUGE - Three people were injured after an argument led to a shooting on Highland Road Tuesday night.
The shooting reportedly happened in the 2400 block of Highland Road between Taft and East Johnson Streets shortly before 8 p.m.. The Baton Rouge Police Department said an argument led to the shooting.
Three people—two men and one woman—were injured, but their injuries were non-life-threatening.
The BRPD did not release information on possible suspects.
