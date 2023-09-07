Argument led to overnight shooting Wednesday that left teenager injured

BATON ROUGE - An argument over a basketball led to a shooting overnight Wednesday that left a teenager injured.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on Stilt Street at the Anna T. Jordan Community Park near Scotland Avenue. Officers said the suspect became upset over a basketball game, grabbed a gun, and fired at the victim's vehicle as they tried to leave.

Three people were inside the vehicle when the suspect shot at it, including a 17-year-old who received non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

No arrests were made.